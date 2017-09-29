Death toll from Rohingya boat capsize likely to top 60: UN - AFP

"Twenty-three people have been confirmed dead ... 40 are missing and presumed drowned," International Organization for Migration spokesman Joel Millman told reporters in Geneva, referring to the Thursday accident. . . .

"The Bay of Bengal has been a notorious killing zone for many years," Millman added, highlighting the dangers facing Rohingya migrants seeking safety via the sea.

He added that the "captain" of the vessel, who is a suspected trafficker, is missing and presumed dead, but not included in IOM's death toll, which counts only the migrants.