Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 190 Seeds: 9073 Comments: 77075 Since: Mar 2007

Iraqi Kurds face growing isolation after independence referendum

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Attempts to isolate the Kurds came not just from Baghdad but also from Ankara, which has threatened a range of measures including cutting exports to the region.

While Iraqi Kurd leader Massud Barzani said the vote would not lead to an immediate declaration of independence but should instead open the door to negotiations, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi rejected the approach.

"The referendum must be annulled and dialogue initiated in the framework of the constitution. We will never hold talks based on the results of the referendum," Abadi told lawmakers on Wednesday.

"We will impose Iraqi law in the entire region of Kurdistan under the constitution," he said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor