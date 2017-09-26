The kingdom, the birthplace of Islam, has been widely criticized for being the only country in the world that bans women from driving, despite gradual improvement on some women’s issues in recent years and ambitious government targets to increase their public role, especially in the workforce. . . .
Positive reactions quickly poured in from inside the kingdom and around the world, with the U.S. State Department welcoming the move as “a great step in the right direction”.
Saudi king decrees women be allowed to drive |
