Walid al-Moualem said the government could discuss the Kurdish demand once Islamic State is defeated, state news agency SANA reported, citing an interview with Russia Today.
“This topic is open to negotiation and discussion and when we are done eliminating Daesh (Islamic State), we can sit with our Kurdish sons and reach an understanding on a formula for the future,” Moualem said.
Damascus says Syrian Kurdish autonomy negotiable: report |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:04 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment