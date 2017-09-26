"We maintain the capability to deter North Korea's most dangerous threats but also to back up our diplomats in a manner that keeps this as long as possible in the diplomatic realm," he said in New Delhi after talks with his Indian counterpart.
"That is our goal, to solve this diplomatically, and I believe that President Trump has been very clear on this issue," the US defence chief said.
US wants diplomatic end to North Korea crisis: Mattis
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Sep 26, 2017 3:51 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment