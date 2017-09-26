ELECTIVE CHAOS, Part 2, Work in (Actually, Quite a Bit of) Progress

Well, I was going to write my next intro article all about the prospective meta and be all philosophical and suchlike, but the time pressure is rising rapidly so I'm doing the straight ELECTIVE CHAOS User Interface and Navigation article first.

The interface has been re-constructed. It is vastly improved and it seems to be working well. The feedback on THE FIRST ARTICLE had a lot to do with the improvements, so the developers thank you, thank you, thank you for the the enormous assistance you provided.

The Sign-Up process is easy and straightforward, although I have heard tell that some of the verification links end up in spam folders. It's almost too quick for me. I signed up multiple times by accident at first because the page doesn't tell you that the email was sent. Once you have clicked the link in the Verification email, you will go to the change-password page. Save that, click Personal Details in the right frame of the Settings page to make sure you're okay with it, then Save and close. This is the first page you'll see:

1

If you were on ELECTIVE CHAOS previously you will immediately notice an important change. The page is divided into three frames now, not two, to better represent the flow of content. I've added two arrows to point out the two most important things to start, the Channel frame (Top Center) and the Item-Type interface (Bottom Right).

The channel is, well, you. That's what you get when you sign up. The Library (Or Libraries, you can have multiple libraries) in the left frame is where your content, or the content of libraries you have access to through Communities, reside until you choose to make them public. The Gallery in the right frame is where things go when you choose to make them public. We shall return to these, but for now pay attention to the bottom right. See that little yellow dot?

That's how you post and bring the various kinds libraries and galleries you have to the front. It's a toggle. Let me repeat that: It's a toggle. In the screencap above it is set to Images. When you click it, it turns into this:

2

That part about being a toggle is so important I added two, yes, two arrows to point to it. Although it's confusing at first, it rapidly became the most elegant and intuitive element of the site for me. Any time you you think you lost something (including yourself) check that toggle and make sure you have the correct libraries and galleries showing. That is the interface you'll use for posting and for some content management.

Now let's get to the other element of the User Interface, the Top banners (note the plural!), used mostly for navigating. The arrow near the center of the image below points you to the Top Yellow banner, which is currently set on the Media Manager (because I'm about to manage some media):

3

The arrow to the left pointing up points you to the library controller (same for channels and galleries but I was running out of arrows). In other words, the words "Library," "Channel" and "Gallery" just below the Yellow banner are also part of the interface, especially the Plus sign next to "Library." The L - C - G boxes, pointed to by the left arrow pointing left, toggle which of the frames are visible on your landing page. I personally can't think of reason to change that, but if you're working with a ton of content in the Library frame, I can imagine why someone might.

The functions in the Top Yellow banner are either simple and self-explanatory or so far over my head I don't get it. Which is a good time to interject this. There's a strong almost INDUSTRIAL CHIC element to the site, don't you think? There's a reason for that. The site is essentially industrial strength. It's built to be a full-service social media platform and it has and is going to have an Enterprise element. Although ELECTIVE CHAOS is brand new, it's already scaled for traffic of literally millions, and I mean "literally" literally.

Point being, all those confusing Admin tools under the Gear icon, including the option of charging for access, manually setting permissions and so forth, are there for a reason, to provide flexibility for the organizations to whom the site is selling its services. We aren't paying, so honestly, I don't know why I should ever click that. The Black box in the center displays all the Communities you have joined., clicking the Globe icon, Explore, will eventually show you the most recent and/or trending Communities.

But now the big one, the People icon, Communities. Click that. If you see "correctly political" with a "Join" button, Click that. You have now joined the Group I set up.

4

The Communities function is the central, core organizing principle of ELECTIVE CHAOS. This why the central, core icon in the top banner is the logo of the community in which you are currently active. As of now, everyone is member of the "elective chaos" community by default, indicated by the large solid arrow in the image below.

You have as many channels as you have communities. To recap, if you get or feel a little lost or haven't gotten back to where you thought you were: Check which community you're in either with the central logo in the top yellow banner or by looking at the line just below the top yellow banner, and check which channel or library you're in by checking it media icon in the bottom right corner.

You should also be able to navigate to communities using the "Explore" button, the globe in the top banner indicated below by the small outlined arrow

5

Now let's get back to posting. Click the Media Manager in the Top Yellow banner to get back to that three-framed Landing page. Remember that Icon in the bottom right? I opened it, clicked on the Image image and it closed again. I want to post a picture of Ruby the Cat. But there's no place to put the image yet because you don't have any libraries yet. So How do you add a Library? Easy. Click the Plus or ("Add" sign) next to the word "Library" helpfully pointed out for you on this screen shot by another precious arrow:

6

Then this window will open:

7

Fill it in with a title and description, then click the "Save" icon and voila, you have a Library! You should see a default thumbnail if you don't bother adding one as I did here.

Now, click on the Thumbnail and you'll see a second line open under the Top yellow banner. The triangle with a Plus side (#1 in image below is "Add Media," in this case, the Ruby picture. If you toggle Gallery off so you only have two frames visible, the icons are replaced by words, shown in the center of the image above, but don't do that (because you won't see that you have successfully posted if you forget to toggle it back, which you surely will):

8

Click the Add Media icon and a very simple drag-and-drop window will open:

9

I drag the Ruby pick in, add a title and description and click the Upload button top right:

9A

Once you do that, it'll show up in your Library: like this:

10

Once you do that, select it. See the tiny selection box at the top right of the Ruby pic thumbnail in your library? Click that. A checkmark will appear and the border will turn red.

Before we publish, let me do just a little meta. The center frame, the Channel, is you. The Library to the left is where you do things and store things, like the back room of a cobbler's shop. The Gallery is where you show things, like the front window of the cobbler's shop. (If you're too young, this is what a COBBLER is). Technically, the Channel is or will be how you will license your content, but for now just think of it as your conscious self-awareness.

You made a thing and you're proud of it and want to give it to prosperity to make the world a better place.

So I take possession of it by clicking my channel in the middle. There's Ruby again. But where do I put her? When I select the picture the same way I had in the Library, the "Add Gallery" line opens on the right in The Gallery frame in that second line beneath the Yellow Banner. I click that Plus sign and build a a place to showcase what I made.

10A

Now that I have a display for my creation, I go back and click the Publish Icon in the Library, the little curved arrow pointing right labeled #2 above in Screencap 8 (make sure your item is still selected). Publish it to everyone you know (which is everyone for now), and there you have it. Picture, comment thread, everything.

10B

Now Click the Gallery Thumbnail and you see this:

10C

Note in this picture below how full the second line has gotten: I'm in my channel in the middle, with My Images of Ruby Library on the Left and the Gallery of Ruby's picture on the right. If you are logged in to Elective Chaos, that Gallery should include and you should be able to see THIS PICTURE OF RUBY ROARING LIKE A LION.

10D

One last thing for now. This isn't that complicated. One of the reasons it is complicated is that this first time through I'm setting up and organizing for the first time. Once I have Galleries and Libraries I won't have to make them, I'll just select them from the list I will have either accumulated of have been given access to.

If everything works the way it's supposed to, okay, if almost everything does, I will also post THIS SAME ARTICLE on Elective Chaos in the Correctly Political Community and get a thread going there, too.