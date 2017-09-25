The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier insisted that he would not discuss May's call for a two-year post-exit transition deal until there was progress on key issues, including Britain's divorce bill.
But in a sign of the circular arguments that have characterised the negotiations so far, British Brexit minister David Davis linked any settlement of the multibillion-euro bill to reaching a deal on future relations.
Brexit negotiators clash as talks resume - AFP
Mon Sep 25, 2017
