Leading AfD figure refuses to join German party's parliamentary group - AFP

She had openly criticised one of the party's two leading candidates, Alexander Gauland, for saying that the AfD would "go after" Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government.

"That is rhetoric that I think... would not be seen as constructive by voters," she told public broadcaster ZDF.

During the campaign, she also said Gauland's claim that Germany should be proud of its World War I and II soldiers would cause voters to shun the party.