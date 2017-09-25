Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 189 Seeds: 9065 Comments: 76999 Since: Mar 2007

Leading AfD figure refuses to join German party's parliamentary group - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:57 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

She had openly criticised one of the party's two leading candidates, Alexander Gauland, for saying that the AfD would "go after" Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government.

"That is rhetoric that I think... would not be seen as constructive by voters," she told public broadcaster ZDF.

During the campaign, she also said Gauland's claim that Germany should be proud of its World War I and II soldiers would cause voters to shun the party.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor