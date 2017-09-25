US-led strikes killed 84 civilians near Syria's Raqa: HRW - AFP

It said witnesses acknowledged IS fighters had been present at both sites, but that large number of civilians were also there.

"These attacks killed dozens of civilians, including children, who had sought shelter in a school or were lining up to buy bread at a bakery," HRW deputy emergencies director Ole Solvang said.

"If coalition forces did not know that there were civilians at these sites, they need to take a long, hard look at the intelligence they are using to verify its targets because it clearly was not good enough."

HRW said the first of the two strikes was on March 20, and killed at least 40 people including 16 children at the Badia school in Mansourah. The second was on March 22 and killed at least 44 people including 14 children at the Tabqa market and bakery.