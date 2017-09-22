The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier welcomed the "constructive spirit" of a key speech on Brexit by British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday. . . .
In Florence, May promised to meet Britain's existing EU budget commitments until 2020 and outlined new legal guarantees for the rights of around three million EU nationals living in the UK.
EU's Barnier hails 'constructive spirit' of May Brexit speech - AFP
Seeded on Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:21 AM
