German minister: Ending Iran deal would be setback for curbing nuclear arms |

Reuters
Seeded on Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:58 AM
“It’s an almost tragic situation where the only existing agreement to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons is in jeopardy at a time when we are seeing other countries like North Korea acquiring nuclear weapons and we need such processes more than ever,” Gabriel said.

The United States said on Wednesday it is weighing whether its interests were served by the deal under which Tehran agreed to restrict its nuclear program in return for the loosening of economic sanctions that have crippled its economy.

