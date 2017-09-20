Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 189 Seeds: 9056 Comments: 76947 Since: Mar 2007

Science of the arts: The new field of neuroaesthetics is probing the relationship between art and the brain -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Some of the answers to art’s mysteries can be found in the realm of science. Art is considered the domain of the heart, but its transporting effects start in the brain, where intricate systems perceive and interpret it with dazzling speed. Using brain-imaging and other tools of neuroscience, the new field of neuroaesthetics is probing the relationship between art and the brain. . . .

                                                          Scientists studying various aspects of the arts believe certain components especially excite the brain. Neuroscientist V.S. Ramachandran proposes several universal laws of art, or common patterns found in works of art across time and cultures. These principles powerfully activate our visual centers. In theory, they tap into evolved survival responses. Among those found in “Swan Lake” are:

Isolation

Singling out one element helps the brain block other sensory information and focus attention. This magnifies our emotional reaction, especially when the element is simplified to bare essentials. Odette is set apart from the rest of the cast, and she is recognizable as a swan with just a few gestures.                      

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor