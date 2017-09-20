State police arrested Catalonia’s junior economy minister Josep Maria Jove on Wednesday in their first raid of government offices in the region, Catalan government sources said. The raid targeted several regional government departments.
A dozen high-ranking local officials were arrested, La Vanguardia newspaper said. The police confirmed they were carrying out raids connected with the banned referendum, but did not give details. The Catalan government sources could not confirm the other arrests.
Police arrest high-ranking Catalan officials in raids |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:30 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment