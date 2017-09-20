A century on, royal family's letters return to Russia - AFP

In July, the state-owned Russian bank Sberbank bought the archive for 70,000 euros ($84,000) after its owner, who did not want to be identified, put them up for sale. . . .

[T]he tone grows grimmer as the tumultuous events of 1917 unfold -- from the fall of the monarchy to the Communist seizure of power by the end of the year.

"All relations with the revolutionaries are ruined," Grand Duke Nikolai Mikhailovich, uncle of the last tsar Nicholas II, wrote the day Vladimir Lenin's revolutionary forces stormed the Winter Palace.

"It is likely that the Bolsheviks will win."