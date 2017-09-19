In an address timed to pre-empt likely censure of Myanmar at the UN General Assembly in New York -- delivered entirely in English and aimed squarely at an international audience -- she called for patience and understanding of the unfurling crisis in her "fragile democracy". . . .
Myanmar stood ready she said, to repatriate refugees in accordance with a "verification" process agreed with Bangladesh in the early 1990s.
"Those who have been verified as refugees from this country will be accepted without any problems," she added. . . .
But the subject of their claims to live in Myanmar is at the heart of a toxic debate about the Muslim group, who are denied citizenship by the state and considered to be illegal immigrants.
Suu Kyi rebuffs foreign criticism of Rohingya crisis - AFP
Seeded on Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:38 AM
