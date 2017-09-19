Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 189 Seeds: 9052 Comments: 76931 Since: Mar 2007

The World's Biggest Wealth Fund Hits $1 Trillion -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBloomberg.com
Seeded on Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:28 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“I don’t think anyone expected the fund to ever reach $1 trillion when the first transfer of oil revenue was made in May 1996,” Yngve Slyngstad, chief executive officer of the fund, said in the statement. “Reaching $1 trillion is a milestone, and the growth in the fund’s market value has been stunning.”

But the extreme wealth is not unalloyed good news. 

The fund’s sheer size has made it a challenge to find markets big enough to invest in. Meanwhile, Norway’s politicians are finding it hard to resist the temptation to raid the world’s biggest state piggy bank, with the petro-dollar addiction threatening to overheat the $400 billion economy.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor