Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 189 Seeds: 9048 Comments: 76918 Since: Mar 2007

India calls Rohingya a security threat to back deportation case - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:11 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Mukesh Mittal, a senior home ministry official, said the Supreme Court must let the government to take a decision in Indian interests because of Rohingya links to extremist groups. . . .

"Some of the Rohingyas with militant background are also found to be very active in Jammu, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mewat and have been identified as having a very serious and potential threat to the national security of India," Mittal said in a written submission to the Supreme Court.

The statement highlighted the "serious potential" for an "eruption of violence against the Buddhists who are Indian citizens who stay on Indian soil".

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor