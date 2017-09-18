Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 189 Seeds: 9048 Comments: 76918 Since: Mar 2007

Global debt may be understated by $13 trillion: BIS |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Bank for International Settlements researchers said it was hard to assess the risk this “missing” debt poses, but that the main worry was a liquidity crunch like the one that seized FX swap and forwards markets during the financial crisis.

The $13 trillion unaccounted-for exposure exceeds the on-balance-sheet debt of $10.7 trillion that data shows was owed by firms and governments outside the United States at end-March.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor