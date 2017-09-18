"We make an effort to comply with local laws in the countries where we operate," a spokesman for parent company Snap Inc. said.
The request to block Al Jazeera's Snapchat presence in the kingdom was made before the weekend, the company told AFP.
According to Snap Inc., the Saudi ministry of culture and information found Al Jazeera's Discover Publisher Story channel to be in violation of local laws.
Snapchat scrubs Al-Jazeera in Saudi Arabia - AFP
Seeded on Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:30 AM
