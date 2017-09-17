Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 189 Seeds: 9044 Comments: 76898 Since: Mar 2007

US signals softer stance on Paris climate pact: EU official - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:22 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The United States "stated that they will not renegotiate the Paris Accord, but they try to review the terms on which they could be engaged under this agreement," said the European Union's top climate official Miguel Arias Canete.

He said there would be a meeting on the sidelines of next week's UN General Assembly with American representatives "to assess what is the real US position," but noted "it's a message which is quite different to the one we heard from President Trump in the past."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor