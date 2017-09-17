On Tuesday the Nobel laureate will give the biggest speech of her time in office.
The nationally-televised turn will break a near silence since the ulcerous ethnic and religious hatreds in western Rakhine state erupted into killings on August 25, sending 400,000 Muslim minority Rohingya fleeing into Bangladesh.
Some 30,000 ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Hindus have also been internally displaced.
High stakes in Myanmar as Suu Kyi to address Rohingya crisis - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:48 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment