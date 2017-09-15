In a statement, the Kremlin said the two leaders "were united in the opinion that it was unacceptable to allow an escalation in tension."
The crisis needs to be resolved "exclusively through political and diplomatic means, by restarting direct negotiations," they reportedly said.
Putin, Macron agree 'negotiations' the only way to defuse N.Korea tensions: Kremlin - AFP
