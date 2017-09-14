Martin Shkreli Is Jailed for Seeking a Hair From Hillary Clinton

Mr. Shkreli, who was free on $5 million bail while he awaited sentencing, had made two Facebook posts offering cash to anyone who could “grab a hair” from Mrs. Clinton during her book tour.

At the hearing in Federal District Court in Brooklyn, Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto said that Mr. Shkreli’s post could be perceived as a true threat.

“That is a solicitation to assault in exchange for money that is not protected by the First Amendment,” she said.