Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 189 Seeds: 9039 Comments: 76856 Since: Mar 2007

Trump Contradicts Democrats, Says No Deal on 'Dreamers' Has Been Made -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“No deal was made last night on DACA,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said that there would need to be a larger deal on securing the United States’ border in order for any agreement on protections for the immigrants, known as Dreamers, to be completed. Democrats said the Wednesday dinner agreement did not include funding for the border wall between the United States and Mexico — a top priority of the Trump administration.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor