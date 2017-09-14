Trump Contradicts Democrats, Says No Deal on 'Dreamers' Has Been Made

“No deal was made last night on DACA,” Mr. Trump said.
The president said that there would need to be a larger deal on securing the United States’ border in order for any agreement on protections for the immigrants, known as Dreamers, to be completed. Democrats said the Wednesday dinner agreement did not include funding for the border wall between the United States and Mexico — a top priority of the Trump administration.
Thu Sep 14, 2017
