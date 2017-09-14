Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 189 Seeds: 9039 Comments: 76856 Since: Mar 2007

Iraq MPs sack Kirkuk governor over Kurd independence vote - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:06 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Iraqi parliament earlier this week voted against plans by leaders of the autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq to hold the non-binding September 25 referendum.

The planned vote has faced strong opposition from the federal government in Baghdad as well as neighbouring Iran and Turkey, which fear it will stoke separatist aspirations among their own sizeable Kurdish minorities.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor