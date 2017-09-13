Juncker also called on Turkey's leaders to stop insulting their EU counterparts as "fascists and Nazis" and said its disregard for the rule of law ruled out its membership in the bloc for the "foreseeable future."
But Juncker saved his strongest words for the fate of German and French journalists, during his annual state of the union speech to the European parliament in Strasbourg.
'Let our journalists go!' EU's Juncker tells Turkey - AFP
