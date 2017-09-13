Newsvine

Apple's 'Neural Engine' Infuses the iPhone With AI Smarts |

Seeded by jfxgillis
Seeded on Wed Sep 13, 2017
That feature is the “neural engine,” part of the new A11 processor that Apple developed to power the iPhone X. The engine has circuits tuned to accelerate certain kinds of artificial-intelligence software, called artificial neural networks, that are good at processing images and speech.

Apple said the neural engine would power the algorithms that recognize your face to unlock the phone and transfer your facial expressions onto animated emoji. It also said the new silicon could enable unspecified “other features.”

