Introducing ELECTIVE CHAOS, Part 1 [Update, Sign-up Working]

THE SIGN-UP/LOG-IN PAGE IS NOW WORKING

Tested it myself. The first sign-up box generates an email.

The email generates another sign-up box. Fill that out and you should have an account.

The Google+ Sign-in button doesn't work

Also, you don't have to do this now, though you can if you want, but if you put "Correctly Political" in the "Community" field, you'll end up in my personal community so you can stay abreast of events as the platform rolls out over the next few days or couple of weeks.

I'm live testing the full integrated user-interface myself for the first time. I've fiddled around with features and had screenshots explained, but not the whole thing at once. So I'm going to play with it all weekend.

When NBC announced the closure of Newsvine (and for that matter, almost all comments on their main NBC sites) I scouted the first few sites recommended by Viners I trusted, like Wheel, who pointed us towards Minds.com. So I went over and registered an account to reserve the "jfxgillis" logon, then before I did anything else I went to the company links and clicked through all the stuff people never click through.

One of the immediate concerns I had--absolutely NOT a dealbreaker, but something I needed to keep an eye on--was the big whoop-dee-doo the "About" pages made emphasizing "No Censorship." Whatever the theoretical or philosophical values undergirding that claim, in this day and age and in this medium, that struck me as "Alt-Right Welcome, along with the better sort of Reddit sexual perverts."

Then I saw that on their affiliated site, Minds.org, that the source code for their social media platform was open-source. I'm not a developer so I obviously didn't understand a lot, but I could see what their idea was and that one of the options was your own platform "federated" with Minds.com.

So a bell went off. I wouldn't go to Minds.com per se, but rather set up my version of their platform and if possible, federate. I could add my AdSense account to earn the $30 or $35 dollars a month I need to pay the $30 or $35 a month for hosting somewhere, and then I would be in charge. I would be in charge.

So I asked my brother to price how much it would cost to do the minimal customization needed to the platform code. He doesn't do Ubuntu but he's in the development world and knows people who do. I was hoping it would be under $3,000 (which is how much cash I've earned on Newsvine over the years) and he had an acquaintance quote around $2,500, probably, but ballpark because of course they hadn't read the code yet or its documentation.

When I heard that I told him: Great. Done. Tell him to get started. Do I do a down payment or something? And when he heard that my brother said:

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

He was kinda hoping I didn't really mean it or that the quote would scare me off. He proceeded to calmly, patiently and quite cogently explain to me why what I wanted to do was a stupid idea. Legalities. Fixed costs. Tax complications if I made money; if I didn't make money, a hole in the internet into which you pour money. Continuing problems with the source code. One of his reasons was that the guy who quoted the $2,500 figure had developed a social media platform himself and he would rather give me a the equivalent of subdomain in return for putting my Newsvine content on his platform. Having a real example of the platform actually in use is a thousand times better for pitching early, pre- or VC money. A working prototype is a hellava lot better than a model.

The first thing I said was something like: Are you fucking shitting me? The second thing I said was:

YESSSSSSSSSS

I'm going to a start-up social media platform called ELECTIVE CHAOS.

It has many of the functions that Newsvine has: you can share links, write articles, post photos and videos, with some added features like document storage and citing.

One difference between the two sites is that ELECTIVE CHAOS will feature Rich Text commenting.

The developer wants to create an environment of high-quality commenting, and is hoping to encourage it by making every comment really a tiny little blog post attached to a bigger article or item, attached to the equivalent of a subdomain, attached to ELECTIVE CHAOS. Theoretically, you should be able to find a comment through a search engine.

You can add photos, videos and links to comments.

The funny thing is, I originally came to Newsvine to comment. The writing and seeding was pretty much bonus, although we sometimes did some very rudimentary "seeding" on the New York Times threads we had migrated from--basically, just posting a raw link to an A.P. story. In that time before what we now call "social media" the very point of "News on the internet" was the ability to comment under the article or column. There wasn't anything else to do except blog.

But now with the eruption of social media there are it seems innumerable things you can do besides comment, everything from five-second videos on Snapchat to extended, serious essays on Medium.

ELECTIVE CHAOS wants to provide a platform for a full array of possible modes and methods of interaction. There'll be a lot more going on than just news or news/politics. There's an enterprise function, for example. So while spamming won't be allowed, businesses will be. And non-profits and such.

I'm going to put this article up in two or maybe three parts, this today just to give you the story of how I got to where I got, then in a couple of days a more abstract discussion of the philosophy and meta involved, then, maybe, something more tech or user interface oriented, if I understand the tech, which I probably don't, or the interface, which I'm just figuring out.

ELECTIVE CHAOS wants to provide a platform for a full array of possible modes and methods of interaction. There'll be a lot more going on than just news or news/politics. There's an enterprise function, for example. So while spamming won't be allowed, businesses will be. And non-profits and such. There will be a particular emphasis on community building, but more on that in the next article.

One last thing for now. ELECTIVE CHAOS is a huge platform already scaled but it's completely empty. So far as I know the only actual public content so far is a PICTURE OF RUBY I posted there to test the upload and commenting feature, but there's room for a million more of those. Although it's "in development," it's grounded in solid, tested code so there probably won't be a beta and it will be buggy and glitchy at first. Any of the ELECTIVE CHAOS links scattered throughout (or the images) will take you the sign up/log in page.

Although I'm not in charge as I imagined, this is a true and pure fresh start. And that's just too great an opportunity to pass up.

