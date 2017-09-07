Newsvine

Rohingya 'shot dead in Myanmar' buried in Bangladesh - AFP

Five Rohingya villagers whose distraught relatives say they were shot dead by the Myanmar military were buried Thursday in Bangladesh at a mass funeral attended by hundreds of people after their bodies were carried across the border. . . .

One victim, identified by survivors as the imam of their village mosque in Myanmar, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

"Five of them had bullet wounds," Chailau Marma, deputy police chief of Cox's Bazar, which borders Myanmar, told AFP.

"Relatives of the deceased carried the bodies into Bangladesh after they failed to bury them in Myanmar. They all died yesterday."

