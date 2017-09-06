Review: Neil Young's lost 1976 acoustic record finally out

“Captain Kennedy” didn’t make it onto a record until 1980, while the title track had a much longer wait. It didn’t appear until 2010′s “Le Noise,” and then in a dramatically altered form.

Speaking of altered, Young has written that he was “pretty stony” the night he recorded the “Hitchhiker” songs, fueled by marijuana and other drugs. Maybe that’s why he was reluctant to put it out until now.