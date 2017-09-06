New York Fashion Week Preview: Jeremy Scott's 20th Anniversary; Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6

Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, will be making her runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

"I'm chaperoning her," Crawford told WWD. "I'm not gonna be at every show, but I hope she understands how exhausting your first show season can be." Crawford didn't confirm which show, but don't be surprised if she ends up on the catwalk for Marc Jacobs considering she's the face of Daisy fragrance.