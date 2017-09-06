Galaxy Note 8 review: Excellent, powerful -- and pricey

Dual cameras give portrait mode a boost

I used the two rear cameras to take beautiful, memorable portraits of two weddings and some gorgeous mountain scenery (see some in the gallery below).

Live Focus, what Samsung calls its portrait mode, does come with some rules. You have to be at least 4 feet (1.2 meters) away from your subject, and the lighting has to be right. If it's not, the phone will say so, and won't take the shot. Indoor Live Focus shots were sometimes (unintentionally) out of focus.

You can adjust the blur intensity before you take the photo, and even afterwards in edit mode, which is a great feature. In addition, the Note 8 automatically saves a wide-angle version of the picture as well as the artistic portrait, so you can hop back and forth between the two. Let's say the portrait of you in front of forestry becomes your new profile pic and the wide-angle version goes into your photo book. You can easily turn this dual capture mode off with a tap.