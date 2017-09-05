The Independent has since learned that PCP Capital Partners from the Middle East had used Inner Circle, the Manhattan based agency that has already brokered two US-led takeovers of Liverpool - including that of the current owners Fenway Sports Group – to contact Fenway’s current representative, the boutique investment bank, Allen & Co.
How American financiers tried to broker a Liverpool takeover for Chinese clients with support from Communist Party |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 5:55 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment