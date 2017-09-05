Newsvine

Civilian death toll in Yemen tops 5,000: UN - AFP

"Between March 2015... and 30 August, at least 5,144 civilians have been documented as killed and more than 8,749 injured. Children accounted for 1,184 of those who were killed," the rights office said in a statement.

"Coalition airstrikes continued to be the leading cause of child casualties as well as overall civilian casualties," the statement added, referring to the Saudi-led campaign.

"Some 3,233 of the civilians killed were reportedly killed by Coalition forces."

