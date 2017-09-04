And at a “Back the Blue” rally last week to protest Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s new policy of releasing the names of officers who shoot anyone while on duty, McNesby showed his support of an officer who fatally shot a 20-year-old black man in the back, calling those who protested that killing “a pack of rabid animals.”
Philadelphia Police Union Head Defends Nazi Cop, Calls BLM a 'Pack of Rabid Animals'
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Sep 4, 2017 10:19 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment