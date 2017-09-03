Neighboring South Korea reacted by conducting a live-fire exercise simulating an attack on the North's nuclear site, state news agency Yonhap reported, hitting "designated targets in the East Sea" with missiles and F-15K fighter jets.
The South's military said the range to the simulated targets were equivalent to the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in its northeastern province.
US warns N Korea of 'massive military response' after nuke test
Sun Sep 3, 2017
