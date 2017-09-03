Buddhists and Hindus flee Myanmar's sectarian clashes

Last week an AFP reporter visited a hospital in Maungdaw where the bullet-riddled bodies of six Hindu construction workers had been brought. Survivors said the group had been ambushed by Rohingya militants.

"We came here for a while because Muslims were causing disturbances," Chaw, a 50-year-old Hindu woman in Maungdaw, told AFP. "But we do not know where we will go if the situation gets any worse."

Rohingya refugees crossing into Bangladesh have confirmed that some of their men have stayed behind to join ARSA and fight Myanmar's military, often wielding little more than sticks and swords.

Analysts long warned that decades of state-sanctioned restrictions and persecution of the Rohingya risked fostering militancy among a Muslim minority that had largely eschewed violence.