Food aid suspended as Myanmar state sinks deeper into violence

On Friday, Myanmar's army chief said nearly 400 people have died in the violence, among them 370 Rohingya militants, while 11,000 ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, Hindus and other minority groups have been internally displaced.

Myanmar authorities have rejected help offered by foreign aid groups for the displaced ethnic Rakhine, according to a statement by the European Commission's relief assistance department. . . .

Accounts from Rohingya survivors in Bangladesh and Buddhists who fled to Sittwe, the Rakhine state capital, indicate the death toll may be much higher.

The worst-hit areas are off-limits to reporters. But unverifiable testimony has trickled out, telling of tit-for-tat mass killings and villages being torched by the army and the militants.