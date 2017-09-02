US planning more regular South China Sea patrols: report - AFP

US officials declined to say where or when the new patrols would be made, but said the plan developed by the US Pacific Command calls for two or three so-called "freedom of navigation" operations a month over the next few months.

Future patrols also could include US military aircraft as well as US Navy warships, the Journal said. . . .

China claims nearly all of the sea, through which $5 trillion in annual shipping trade passes and which is believed to sit atop vast oil and gas deposits.

Its sweeping claims overlap with Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei -- all ASEAN members -- as well as Taiwan.