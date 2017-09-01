Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run- AFP

The decision came as a rare political victory for veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, 72, who hailed a "historic" ruling which he said was a first in Africa.

Chief Justice David Maraga said a majority decision by the panel of seven judges, with two dissenting, found that Kenyatta "was not validly elected", rendering the result "invalid, null and void".

Maraga said the election commission (IEBC) had "failed, neglected or refused to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the constitution".

Kenyatta's lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi criticised the court's decision as "very political", but said they would "live with the consequences".