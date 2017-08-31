The bank also raised a new issue: unauthorized enrollments of customers in the bank’s online bill payment service. Wells Fargo said that it had found 528,000 cases in which customers may have been signed up without their knowledge or consent, and will refund $910,000 to customers who incurred fees or charges.
Wells Fargo Review Finds 1.4 Million More Suspect Accounts -
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:43 AM
