Iraq says retakes Tal Afar and surrounding areas from IS - AFP

"Our happiness is complete, victory has arrived and the province of Nineveh is now entirely in the hands of our forces," said a statement from the office of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. . . .

The loss of Tal Afar, located between Mosul and the Syrian border, will deprive IS of what was once a significant hub for movement between the Syrian and Iraqi parts of the "caliphate".

