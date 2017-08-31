Japan military seeks record budget after NK missile - AFP

The ministry announced it is asking for 5.26 trillion yen ($47.9 billion) for the fiscal year through March 2019 to beef up its missile defence.

That follows on five straight years of budgetary increases as territorial tensions with China also aggravate Japan's security concerns. . . .

The proposal comes two days after the North fired a ballistic missile over Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- who has been pushing to expand the role of his pacifist country's Self-Defence Forces -- denounced the launch as an "unprecedented, serious and grave threat".