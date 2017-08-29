Newsvine

U.S. probes Uber for possible bribery law violations |

A spokesman for the company confirmed the existence of a “preliminary investigation” following a report by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the Justice Department had started probing whether managers at Uber violated U.S. laws against bribery of foreign officials, specifically the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

It is unclear whether authorities are focused on one country or multiple countries where the company operates.

