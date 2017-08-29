From Evelyn Waugh to Elizabeth I: Vivien Leigh's eclectic library up for auction | Books

An estimate of £7,000 has been placed on Sir Laurence Olivier’s working copy of Hamlet, on which he scribbled notes for his acclaimed 1948 film adaptation. As well as his extensive edits to reduce the play to two hours, it contains his suggestions for casting. Though Leigh had campaigned hard for the role of Ophelia, reprising a part she had played a decade before, her initials do not appear beside the character’s name. Instead her husband wrote “Swedish” and later cast 17-year-old Jean Simmons – a decision that is believed to have had a detrimental effect on their tempestuous marriage. . . .

The sale on 26 September was prompted by the death of Suzanne Farrington, Leigh’s only child, in 2015. It will take place alongside a collection of artefacts from Leigh’s homes in London and Sussex.