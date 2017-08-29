Report reveals high level of drug use in athletics

Over 30 percent of athletes who competed at the 2011 world championships admitted to having used banned substances in the past, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned study released on Tuesday. . . .

A process of indirect questioning was used for the study titled “Doping in Two Elite Athletics Competitions Assessed by Randomized-Response Surveys” in order to guard the athletes’ anonymity.

More than 90 percent of athletes asked to take part agreed to do so.

Only 0.5 percent of drugs tests in Daegu were positive, while the figure was 3.6 percent at the Pan-Arab Games.