Gourmet grub: Thai fine-diners explore insect cuisine - AFP

Back in the kitchen of Insects in the Backyard, chef Thitiwat Tantragarn says the most important thing is to get the flavours right.

"Giant water bug meat has a similar texture to crab, so that's why I use it in the ravioli," he enthused.

Ant eggs are another favourite of his, which he tends to serve with fish.

"They have a sour flavour, which helps reduce the fishy taste. We try to make sure the menu has balance and harmony."