Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 187 Seeds: 8983 Comments: 76334 Since: Mar 2007

Gourmet grub: Thai fine-diners explore insect cuisine - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:43 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Back in the kitchen of Insects in the Backyard, chef Thitiwat Tantragarn says the most important thing is to get the flavours right.

"Giant water bug meat has a similar texture to crab, so that's why I use it in the ravioli," he enthused.

Ant eggs are another favourite of his, which he tends to serve with fish.

"They have a sour flavour, which helps reduce the fishy taste. We try to make sure the menu has balance and harmony."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor