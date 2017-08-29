Back in the kitchen of Insects in the Backyard, chef Thitiwat Tantragarn says the most important thing is to get the flavours right.
"Giant water bug meat has a similar texture to crab, so that's why I use it in the ravioli," he enthused.
Ant eggs are another favourite of his, which he tends to serve with fish.
"They have a sour flavour, which helps reduce the fishy taste. We try to make sure the menu has balance and harmony."
Gourmet grub: Thai fine-diners explore insect cuisine - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:43 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment