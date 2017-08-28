The 'Distracted Boyfriend' Meme Photographer Explains All

As any number of verified accounts can tell you, popularity on Twitter does not directly translate into real-life gains. “Our top-selling images get more than 5,000 to 6,000 sales a year, while the meme photo is sold around 700 times a year,” says Guillem. His best-selling photo, a solo shot of one of the "distracted boyfriend" women smiling, has sold over 13,000 times. Besides, it’s not like Tumblr and Twitter users are forking over fees to Shutterstock before they fire up Photoshop. “Memes haven’t given us any kind of economic profit, because most of the images haven’t been sold on the microstock agencies,” says Guillem. “They are being used without the proper license on those agencies.”