N. Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan: Seoul, Tokyo - AFP

Tensions had eased more recently, but the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that Tuesday's missile was launched at around 2057 GMT Monday from Sunan, near Pyongyang, and travelled east "and over Japan".

It travelled around 2,700 kilometres (1,700 miles) at a maximum altitude of around 550 kilometres, it said, adding South Korea and the US were "closely analysing for more details".

"Our military has bolstered deterrence against additional provocations by the North Korean military and is closely monitoring related movements with full military readiness."