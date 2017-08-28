Brexit talks face 'very big gap' as new round begins - AFP

The European Union says there has to be "sufficient progress" in three key areas -- EU citizen rights, Northern Ireland's border and the exit bill -- before it will turn to post-Brexit arrangements, possibly beginning in October. . . .

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier meanwhile listed on Twitter the EU's own negotiating documents, noting: "EU positions clear and transparent since day one."

Barnier meets his British counterpart David Davis late afternoon for a first exchange, followed by three days of talks and a joint press conference.

Both sides have repeatedly warned that the clock is ticking down to the March 2019 Brexit deadline and that they are the ones doing their best to make progress.